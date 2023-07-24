Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, talks with lawmaker Bezalel Smotrich Finance Minister of Israel on the floor of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, ahead of a vote in Jerusalem. Photo: AP
Israel’s parliament ratifies Netanyahu’s contested law limiting Supreme Court powers, amid protests, White House criticism
- The vote came after a stormy session in which opposition lawmakers chanted ‘shame’ and then stormed out of the chamber
- Overhaul calls for curbing powers of the judiciary, from limiting the Supreme Court’s ability to challenge parliamentary decisions to changing the way judges are selected
