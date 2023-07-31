Palestinians protest against power cuts and difficult living conditions along the streets of Khan Younis, southern Gaza on Sunday. Photo: AP
Thousands take to streets in Gaza in rare public display of discontent with Hamas
- Hamas security forces dispersed the gatherings which took place in locations including Gaza City and Khan Younis. Witnesses said there were several arrests
- The protests against chronic power cuts and difficult living conditions provide a rare public show of discontent with the territory’s Hamas government
