Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday. Photo: AP
All 15 Israel Supreme Court judges to hear judicial overhaul petitions
- The court has agreed to discuss petitions to strike down a bill ratified last week that limits its powers to void some decisions made by government and ministers
- A court spokesperson said the hearing on September 12 would mark the first time in the country’s history an extended bench would preside
