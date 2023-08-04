Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan travels through Atlantic Ocean in July, on its mission to the Middle East. Photo: US Navy via AP
US may put armed troops on commercial ships to stop Iran seizures in Strait of Hormuz
- The unprecedented move would represent an extraordinary commitment in the Middle East by US forces as the Pentagon tries to focus on Russia and China
- Since 2019, Iran has seized a series of ships in the strait in a bid to pressure the West over negotiations regarding a collapsed nuclear deal
