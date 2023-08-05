Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspects an infantry fighting vehicle abandoned by Ukrainian soldiers at an unknown location on August 4. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry/Reuters
Saudi Arabia hosts Ukraine peace talks in bid to become global mediator
- Dozens of countries will take part in the Jeddah meeting aimed at finding consensus on a path towards peace
- By hosting the conference, which excludes Russia, Saudi is seeking to position itself as a global mediator in the months-long war
