Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspects an infantry fighting vehicle abandoned by Ukrainian soldiers at an unknown location on August 4. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry/Reuters
Ukraine war
World / Middle East

Saudi Arabia hosts Ukraine peace talks in bid to become global mediator

  • Dozens of countries will take part in the Jeddah meeting aimed at finding consensus on a path towards peace
  • By hosting the conference, which excludes Russia, Saudi is seeking to position itself as a global mediator in the months-long war

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:08pm, 5 Aug, 2023

