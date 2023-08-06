Khalil al-Sawadi plays with his adopted daughter Afraa in Jinderis, Syria, on Saturday. Photo: AP
Adopted family of Syrian baby born under earthquake rubble elated as she turns 6 months
- When Afraa was found in the rubble following the February 6 earthquake in Syria’s Jinderis, her umbilical cord was still attached to her mother, who died after giving birth
- ‘We are very happy with her, because she reminds us of her parents and siblings,’ Afraa’s adopted father says
