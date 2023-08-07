An Iraqi Airways plane. The airline said it was not to blame for a bear escaping from the cargo hold of a plane at Dubai airport. Photo: AFP
An Iraqi Airways plane. The airline said it was not to blame for a bear escaping from the cargo hold of a plane at Dubai airport. Photo: AFP
Animals
World /  Middle East

Bear escapes from crate in cargo hold of Iraqi plane at Dubai airport

  • Iraqi Airways said it was not to blame for the bear’s escape and procedures to transport the bear were carried out in accordance with the law
  • Keeping predatory animals as pets in Iraq – especially in Baghdad – has become popular among the wealthy

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:09am, 7 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An Iraqi Airways plane. The airline said it was not to blame for a bear escaping from the cargo hold of a plane at Dubai airport. Photo: AFP
An Iraqi Airways plane. The airline said it was not to blame for a bear escaping from the cargo hold of a plane at Dubai airport. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE