An Iraqi Airways plane. The airline said it was not to blame for a bear escaping from the cargo hold of a plane at Dubai airport. Photo: AFP
Bear escapes from crate in cargo hold of Iraqi plane at Dubai airport
- Iraqi Airways said it was not to blame for the bear’s escape and procedures to transport the bear were carried out in accordance with the law
- Keeping predatory animals as pets in Iraq – especially in Baghdad – has become popular among the wealthy
