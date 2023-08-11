A person familiar with the negotiations said the US citizens could be home by September. Photo illustration: Reuters
A person familiar with the negotiations said the US citizens could be home by September. Photo illustration: Reuters
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Iran transfers jailed US citizens to house arrest in step towards swap deal

  • The move would help clear the way for their future release in exchange for the freedom of Iranian prisoners and the unfreezing of US$6 billion in Tehran’s funds
  • But any agreement with Iran may mean political peril for Biden, as he heads into an election year

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:38am, 11 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A person familiar with the negotiations said the US citizens could be home by September. Photo illustration: Reuters
A person familiar with the negotiations said the US citizens could be home by September. Photo illustration: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE