A person familiar with the negotiations said the US citizens could be home by September. Photo illustration: Reuters
Iran transfers jailed US citizens to house arrest in step towards swap deal
- The move would help clear the way for their future release in exchange for the freedom of Iranian prisoners and the unfreezing of US$6 billion in Tehran’s funds
- But any agreement with Iran may mean political peril for Biden, as he heads into an election year
