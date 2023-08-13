The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan travels through the Red Sea on August 8. Western-backed maritime forces in the Middle East on Saturday warned shippers travelling through the strategic Strait of Hormuz to stay as far away from Iranian territorial waters as possible to avoid being seized. Photo: Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia / US Navy via AP
Shippers warned to stay away from Iranian waters over seizure threat as US-Iran tensions high
- A US Navy spokesman for the Middle East-based 5th Fleet acknowledged the warning had been given, but declined to discuss specifics about it
- An EU-led maritime organisation warned of a possible attack on a vessel of unknown flag in the Strait of Hormuz ‘in the next 12 to 72 hours’
