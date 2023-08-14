A shooting on Sunday at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz, Iran killed at least four people, state media said. Photo: AFP
Four killed in attack on Iran Shiite shrine, state media reports
- ‘Four people have been killed so far following a terrorist attack by two armed men on the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh’ in the city of Shiraz, state news agency IRNA said
- A mass shooting in October at the revered shrine left 13 people dead and 30 wounded, in an attack later claimed by Islamic State extremists
A shooting on Sunday at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz, Iran killed at least four people, state media said. Photo: AFP