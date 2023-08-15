Iranian women walk on a street during the revival of morality police in Tehran, on July 16. Photo: Reuters
Iran’s morality police return even as more women ignore strict dress codes: ‘my own decision’
- After the Mahsa Amini protests last year, more Iranian women are ignoring strict dress codes despite the return of the morality police
- Conservative hardliners urged stricter action against dress code violations but the morality police seem to be taking a much more cautious approach
