According to Amnesty International, Saudi Arabia was the world’s third most prolific executioner last year. File photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabia executes American for torturing and killing his Egyptian father
- A court found that Bishoy Sharif Naji Naseef beat and strangled his father to death and mutilated him after he died
- A total of 91 people – 19 of them foreigners – have been executed in the kingdom so far this year
