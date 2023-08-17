According to Amnesty International, Saudi Arabia was the world’s third most prolific executioner last year. File photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia executes American for torturing and killing his Egyptian father

  • A court found that Bishoy Sharif Naji Naseef beat and strangled his father to death and mutilated him after he died
  • A total of 91 people – 19 of them foreigners – have been executed in the kingdom so far this year

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:31am, 17 Aug, 2023

