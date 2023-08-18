An Arrow 3 interceptor missile launches from an Israeli military base at an unnamed location on the Mediterranean coast. Photo: Israeli Ministry of Defence via dpa
Israel says US okays ‘landmark’ Arrow 3 missile defence deal with Germany
- The US$3.5 billion sale – Israel’s largest ever – would mark a turning point, PM Netanyahu says, as ‘the Jewish state gives Germany tools to defend itself’
- Berlin has led a push to bolster Nato’s air defences in Europe after seeing Russia’s relentless missile strikes on Ukraine
