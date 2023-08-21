Employees of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) assist Ethiopian migrants to board a ship repatriating them home in Yemen’s rebel-held Red Sea port of Hodeida in 2018. File photo: AFP
Saudi border guards killed hundreds of Ethiopians at Yemen border, Human Rights Watch says
- Human Rights Watch report alleges Saudi forces killed unarmed migrants who were trying to cross from Yemen
- Rights group said it spoke to 38 Ethiopian migrants who said they saw Saudi guards shoot at migrants or launch explosives at groups
Employees of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) assist Ethiopian migrants to board a ship repatriating them home in Yemen’s rebel-held Red Sea port of Hodeida in 2018. File photo: AFP