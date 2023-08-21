Employees of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) assist Ethiopian migrants to board a ship repatriating them home in Yemen’s rebel-held Red Sea port of Hodeida in 2018. File photo: AFP
Saudi Arabia
Saudi border guards killed hundreds of Ethiopians at Yemen border, Human Rights Watch says

  • Human Rights Watch report alleges Saudi forces killed unarmed migrants who were trying to cross from Yemen
  • Rights group said it spoke to 38 Ethiopian migrants who said they saw Saudi guards shoot at migrants or launch explosives at groups

Associated Press

Updated: 2:39pm, 21 Aug, 2023

Employees of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) assist Ethiopian migrants to board a ship repatriating them home in Yemen’s rebel-held Red Sea port of Hodeida in 2018. File photo: AFP
