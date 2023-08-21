A Dassault Rafale French Air Force fighte – orders of which have boosted French arms exports to a record 27 billion euros in 2022. Photo: AFP
Saudi Arabia mulls French fighter jet purchase amid strained relations with US after cut in oil production
- The kingdom is considering acquiring 100 to 200 Dassault Rafale fighter planes, according to French media reports
- Angry at Riyadh over a cut in oil production, US lawmakers proposed freezing arms sales to Saudi, which could fray relations
