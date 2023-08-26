Jihadists killed at least 11 Syrian soldiers in the war-torn country’s northwest on Saturday when they detonated explosives placed in tunnels dug underneath army positions before attacking them, a monitor said.

The attack involving jihadists from the Ansar al-Tawhid group and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) took place in the south of Idlib province, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The jihadists “detonated tunnels they had dug beneath army positions and simultaneously launched an assault from other tunnels”, said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based Observatory.

The attack, which also wounded 20 soldiers, comes a day after Russia carried out air strikes on the Jisr al-Shughur region near Idlib, where TIP jihadists are present, the Observatory said.