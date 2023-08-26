An Iranian woman walks past an anti-US mural outside the former US embassy in Tehran in 1999. Photo: AFP
Iran court orders US to pay US$330 million for ‘planning coup’ in 1980
- A year after the 1979 Islamic revolution that toppled the US-backed shah, a group of mostly army officers tried to overthrow the new government
- Last year, relatives of those killed in the coup filed a petition with Iran’s International Court demanding damages, specifically accusing the US
An Iranian woman walks past an anti-US mural outside the former US embassy in Tehran in 1999. Photo: AFP