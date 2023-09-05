Israel opens Bahrain embassy, three years after normalising ties

Israel officially opened its embassy in Bahrain on Monday, three years after both sides normalised ties and as Washington presses Riyadh for a similar deal that would be Israel’s biggest diplomatic win in the region.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen attended an official ceremony for the opening of the diplomatic mission during a visit to Bahrain which included a delegation of businessmen and government officials.

“The (Bahrain) foreign minister and I agreed that we should work together to increase the number of direct flights, the tourism, the trade volume, the investments,” Cohen said during the ceremony.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen during the inauguration of the Israeli embassy in Manama, Bahrain on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani said the inauguration of the embassy “signifies our shared commitment to security and prosperity for all the peoples of our region”.