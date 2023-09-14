An air taxi flew over Jerusalem on Wednesday as part of an Israeli experiment to develop a network of drones to offer transport services and ease traffic congestion.

The aircraft, manufactured by a Chinese company, took off from the premises of Hadassah hospital in the city for a few minutes with its two passenger seats empty.

The electric-powered autonomous aircraft with white cockpit and propellers is capable of flying for more than 35km (over 20 miles), according to organisers of the showcase.

“What you see here is an air taxi that in the future will be able to carry people from place to place,” said Daniella Partem, senior director at Israel Innovation Authority.

Israel’s National Air Drone Initiative unveils a drone air taxi at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Since 2019, Israel has been engaged in a high-profile programme known as Israel National Drone Initiative which aims to build air taxis to carry passengers and cargo in a bid to ease persistent traffic woes.