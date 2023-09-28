Calls for accountability grew on Thursday for the victims of a deadly fire at an Iraqi wedding celebration in a Christian town as grief-stricken mourners attended a packed memorial service and families buried their loved ones.

More than 100 people died and at least 150 were injured on Tuesday evening in an inferno that government officials have said was enabled by a lack of safety and security measures and the use of highly flammable materials in the building.

In a sermon interrupted at times by the wails of women clad in black, a priest at Al-Tahira Church in Hamdaniya – also known as Qaraqosh – told mourners that Iraq had been united in grief but criticised officials for “your corruption, your favouritism.”

Mourners carry a coffin during the funeral of victims of the fatal fire at a wedding celebration in Iraq on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

“Nothing is up to standard in this country,” he said as mourners, some crying, others holding pictures of the deceased, listened on.