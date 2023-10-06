This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi.

The climax of the Nobel season, the Peace Prize winner was announced on Friday in Oslo, Norway, by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

“The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all,” the committee said in its citation.

Mohammadi is one of Iran’s leading human rights activists, who has campaigned for women’s rights and the abolition of the death penalty.

Narges Mohammadi has campaigned for women’s rights in Iran. File photo: TNS

She is currently serving multiple sentences in Tehran’s Evin Prison amounting to about 12 years imprisonment, according to the Front Line Defenders rights organisation, one of the many periods she has been detained behind bars. Charges include spreading propaganda against the state.