Nobel Peace Prize 2023 awarded to Iranian women’s rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi
- Peace Prize announced in Oslo, following medicine, physics, chemistry and literature prizes this week
- Launched 122 years ago, the Nobel Prize awards were created by Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel
This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi.
The climax of the Nobel season, the Peace Prize winner was announced on Friday in Oslo, Norway, by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.
“The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all,” the committee said in its citation.
Mohammadi is one of Iran’s leading human rights activists, who has campaigned for women’s rights and the abolition of the death penalty.
She is currently serving multiple sentences in Tehran’s Evin Prison amounting to about 12 years imprisonment, according to the Front Line Defenders rights organisation, one of the many periods she has been detained behind bars. Charges include spreading propaganda against the state.
She is the deputy head of the Defenders of Human Rights Centre, a non-governmental organisation led by Shirin Ebadi, the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize laureate.
Mohammadi is the 19th woman to win the 122-year-old prize and the first one since Maria Ressa of the Philippines won the award in 2021 jointly with Russia’s Dmitry Muratov.
Last year, against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, the Peace Prize went to a symbolic trio – Russian human rights group Memorial, Ukraine’s Centre for Civil Liberties and jailed Belarusian rights advocate Ales Bialiatski.
All three represent the nations at the centre of the war in Ukraine, which they oppose.
Other previous winners include the UN World Food Programme, Barack Obama when he was US president, and Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo.
The prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were established in the will of Swedish chemist and engineer Alfred Nobel, whose invention of dynamite made him rich and famous, and have been awarded since 1901.
Even though the rest of the prizes are picked and announced in Sweden, Nobel decreed that the Peace Prize should be judged in neighbouring Norway.
The Peace Prize is the fifth of this year’s prizes to be announced. A day earlier, the Nobel committee awarded Norwegian writer Jon Fosse the Literature Prize.
On Wednesday, the Chemistry Prize went to US scientists Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov.
The Physics Prize on Tuesday went to French-Swedish physicist Anne L’Huillier, French scientist Pierre Agostini and Hungarian-born Ferenc Krausz.
Hungarian-American Katalin Kariko and American Drew Weissman won the Medicine Prize on Monday.
Nobels season ends on Monday with the announcement of the winner of the Economics Prize, formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.
The prizes are handed out at awards ceremonies in December in Oslo and Stockholm.
They carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (about US$1 million). Winners also receive an 18-carat gold medal and diploma when they collect their Nobel Prizes at the award ceremonies in December.
