2 Thai nationals, 1 Cambodian killed in Israel-Hamas violence

He did not share further details, but said Thailand’s foreign ministry was working to evacuate Thais.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin tweeted on Sunday that he had received reports from the Thai ambassador in Tel Aviv “that two Thai people had died from the violence”.

The dramatic escalation of the long-running conflict has seen hundreds killed on both sides following Saturday’s surprise large-scale attack by Hamas from the Gaza Strip against Israel and Israeli retaliation.

Two Thai nationals have died in the violence between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Thailand’s prime minister said on Sunday.

Earlier, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet also confirmed the death of a Cambodian student who was in the country when the violence erupted.

Thousands of people have been wounded in the fighting, which continued to rage on Sunday morning.

A wounded person is evacuated by helicopter in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on Saturday. Photo: via Xinhua

Meanwhile, London police said Sunday that they had boosted patrols across parts of the city following the attacks on Israel.

“We are aware of a number of incidents … in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza,” the Metropolitan Police said on social media.

“The Met has increased policing patrols across parts of London in order to provide a visible presence and reassurance to our communities,” it said.

There was visible security around one synagogue in northwest London, an AFP journalist saw.

The flare-up of violence began with a massive rocket barrage and ground, air and sea offensive by Hamas on Saturday that killed hundreds and wounded many more, with soldiers and civilians taken hostage.

Police in Germany and France also said they had reinforced security around synagogues and Jewish schools and monuments, with some supporters of Palestinians taking to the streets of Berlin to celebrate the attack.

“We are aware that the ongoing conflict may lead to protests over the coming days. We will ensure that an appropriate policing plan is in place,” the Met said in London.