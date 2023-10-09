The evacuation warning came shortly after dark. The Israeli military fired the shot just a short distance from Nasser Abu Quta’s home in the southern Gaza Strip, a precautionary measure meant to allow people to evacuate before air strikes.

Abu Quta, 57, thought he and his extended family would be safe some hundred metres away from the house that was alerted to the pending strike. He huddled with his relatives on the ground floor of his four-storey building, bracing for an impact in the area.

But the house of Abu Quta’s neighbour was never hit. In an instant, an explosion ripped through his own home, wiping out 19 members of his family, including his wife and cousins, he said. The air strike also killed five of his neighbours who were standing outside in the jam-packed refugee camp, a jumble of buildings and alleyways.

The air strike in Rafah, a southern town on the border with Egypt, came as Israeli forces intensified their bombardment of targets in the Gaza Strip following a big, multi-front attack by Hamas militants Saturday that had killed over 700 people in Israel by Sunday night.

People attend the funeral of the Abu Quta family and their neighbours, who were killed in Israeli strikes. Photo: dpa

Hamas also took dozens of Israelis hostage and fired thousands of rockets toward Israeli population centres, although most were intercepted by the country’s Iron Dome defence system.