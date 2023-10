The US military is “surging” fresh supplies of air defences, munitions and other security aid to Israel to help it respond to an unprecedented weekend attack by Hamas, a senior US defence official said on Monday.

“Planes have already taken off,” the US official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to Pentagon reporters.

“We are surging support to Israel … We remain in constant ongoing contact with our counterparts in Israel to determine and then support their most urgent requirements.”

