Hamas says 13 hostages killed in Israel strikes on Gaza

At least 13 Israeli and foreign hostages held in the northern Gaza Strip have been killed in Israeli air strikes in the past 24 hours, Hamas’ armed wing said on Friday.

In a surprise assault early Saturday, Hamas militants stormed Israeli communities near the Gaza border and fired barrages of rockets, in an attack that claimed more than 1,300 lives.

Israel says Hamas has taken more than 150 people hostage, including both civilians and security forces.

“Thirteen prisoners … including foreigners” were killed in five locations targeted by Israeli fighter jets, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

It did not give the nationality of the foreigners. There has been no confirmation from Israel.