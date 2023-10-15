Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israeli infantrymen outside the Gaza Strip on Saturday, his office said in a statement, and an accompanying video showed him telling them: “You ready for the next stage? The next stage is coming.”

He did not elaborate in the video, which showed the infantrymen nodding in response to his question.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, announced it was prepared for a “coordinated” air, ground and naval offensive in Gaza Strip.

The visit to the border area was Netanyahu’s first since Hamas attackers breached Israeli defences in a surprise attack a week ago.

Netanyahu visited the kibbutzim of Be’eri and Kfar Aza to see the homes destroyed in the “terrible massacre” last weekend, his office said after the visit on Saturday.