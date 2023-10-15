Israel says bodies of hostages taken by Hamas found in Gaza

The Israeli military said Saturday that the bodies of some hostages abducted by Hamas militants had been found during operations inside Gaza this week.

“We have found and located some bodies in the perimeter in the Gaza Strip of Israelis that were abducted,” a military spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner, told a briefing.

Israel says that at least 120 people were abducted when Hamas fighters launched attacks inside Israel on October 7 that left at least 1,300 dead.

The Israeli military has since staged “localised” raids inside Gaza to back an air onslaught on the territory that the Hamas government says has left at least 2,215 dead.

A woman looks at pictures of hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza hanging on a wall outside the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Lerner said the bodies of hostages were found on these “small, close-perimeter raids into the Gaza Strip”.