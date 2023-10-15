Hamas, Iran leaders to boost cooperation after ‘historic victory’ against Israel
- Iran warns of ‘far-reaching consequences’ against Israel if its ‘war crimes and genocide’ are not stopped
- The warning follows Iran-backed Hezbollah’s clashes with Israel across the Lebanese border in the past week
During their meeting in Qatar’s capital Doha on Saturday, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian praised the rampage as a “historic victory” that had dealt a setback to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory.
Israel prepares ‘next stage’ air, ground and naval assault on Gaza
“If the Israeli apartheid’s war crimes & genocide are not halted immediately, the situation could spiral out of control & ricochet far-reaching consequences - the responsibility of which lies with the UN, the Security Council & the states steering the Council toward a dead end,” Iran’s UN mission posted.
Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas in retaliation for an attack by the Palestinian Islamist group a week ago. Hamas stormed Israeli towns, killing 1,300 people and seizing scores of hostages - the worst attack on civilians in Israel’s history.
Israeli jets and artillery have already subjected Gaza to the most intense bombardment it has ever seen, putting the enclave, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, under total siege. Gaza authorities say more than 2,200 people have been killed.
UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Beirut on Saturday, the UN said. Abdollahian then met with Haniyeh in Qatar, Al Jazeera TV reported.
When asked about the Axios report, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: “All of [Wennesland’s] meetings have been to discuss diplomatic efforts to release hostages, secure humanitarian access and prevent a spillover of the conflict to the wider region. This includes his recent meetings in Lebanon.”
Israel’s mission to the UN declined to comment on the Axios report or the social media post by Iran.