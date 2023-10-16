Israel resumes water supply to southern Gaza, energy minister confirms

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan earlier said he had been told that Israel had turned the water supply back on in southern Gaza.

Israel has resumed the water supply to southern Gaza, Energy Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday, as one million people have evacuated the north of the Gaza Strip to escape a massive air assault.

“I have been in touch with my Israeli counterparts just within the last hour who reported to me that they have, in fact, turned the water pipe back on in southern Gaza,” Sullivan told CNN.

The municipality of Beni Suheila in southern Gaza later confirmed that the water supply had been resumed in the village.

Israel embarked on a withering air campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza after they carried out a brutal attack on Israel on October 7 that left more than 1,400 people dead in Israel.

The widespread air assault has killed at least 2,450 people in the Palestinian territory.

An estimated one million people have been displaced in the first seven days of the conflict in Gaza, the United Nations agency supporting Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Sunday.

“The number is likely to be higher as people continue to leave their homes,” UNRWA director of communications Juliette Touma told Agence France-Presse.