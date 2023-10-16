Israel resumes water supply to southern Gaza, energy minister confirms
- A week ago, Israel had stopped supplying water to the territory as part of a ‘complete siege’ on the Palestinian enclave
- Israel Katz said the decision to resume the supply was taken after talks between Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden
Israel has resumed the water supply to southern Gaza, Energy Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday, as one million people have evacuated the north of the Gaza Strip to escape a massive air assault.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan earlier said he had been told that Israel had turned the water supply back on in southern Gaza.
“I have been in touch with my Israeli counterparts just within the last hour who reported to me that they have, in fact, turned the water pipe back on in southern Gaza,” Sullivan told CNN.
The municipality of Beni Suheila in southern Gaza later confirmed that the water supply had been resumed in the village.
Israel-Gaza war: Blinken to return to Israel, extend Middle East diplomacy tour
The widespread air assault has killed at least 2,450 people in the Palestinian territory.
“The number is likely to be higher as people continue to leave their homes,” UNRWA director of communications Juliette Touma told Agence France-Presse.