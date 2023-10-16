Gaza on edge as Israeli troops prepare ground assault

There were reports that Hamas was preventing civilians from fleeing. Israel has repeatedly accused the Islamist organisation of using its own population as human shields.

According to an unconfirmed media report, the ground offensive had been planned for this weekend, but was postponed due to cloudy skies and poor visibility for pilots and drones.

Israeli army spokesman Arye Sharuz Shalicar rejected claims that adverse weather was the reason for the delay in comments to German public broadcaster ARD on Sunday evening.

Residents of the densely populated coastal strip had been given more time to move, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said.

Gaza was on edge on Sunday evening as Israel’s expected ground offensive was delayed to allow more civilians in Gaza to move south to avoid the incursion by the Israeli military.

Israel’s repeated instructions to Gazans to leave the area have been widely criticised, including by the UN which has warned of the danger of a “humanitarian catastrophe”.

More than 600,000 residents of the Gaza Strip have heeded the calls to move from the Gaza City region in the north to the south of the strip, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari has said.

Hagari repeated that Israeli forces were targeting Hamas, and were seeking to avoid harming civilians.

The coastal enclave of Gaza is one of the most densely populated areas in the world, with about 2.2 million people living on around 45 sq km.

The Israeli military has been bombarding targets in Gaza since the unprecedented attacks on Israeli civilians carried out by Hamas fighters on October 7.

Hamas is classified as a terrorist organisation by the European Union, the United States and Israel.

The IDF said on Sunday it had attacked more than 100 Hamas military targets in Zeitoun, Khan Younis and western Jabalia, hitting operational command centres, military facilities, dozens of launching pads for anti-tank missiles and observation posts.

A fireball erupts during Israeli bombardment in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Israel’s goal is to wipe out the political and military leadership of the Islamist organisation Hamas, which launched thousands of rockets toward Israel while hundreds of its fighters breached border defences in an unprecedented surprise attack over a week ago in a massacre that left more than 1,300 dead, including 286 servicemen and women.

One week after the start of the latest conflict, the number of dead in the Gaza Strip has risen to 2,670, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Sunday.

Around 9,200 others were injured in the territory, which is under the control of Hamas, it said.

More than 1,000 people have been buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip during the Israeli army’s bombardment in response to Hamas large-scale attacks last weekend, according to Palestinian sources.

There were injured and dead among them, the civil defence authorities in the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday. Many of those affected were rescued alive from under the rubble of destroyed buildings 24 hours after bombings, it added.

This means that the number of reported dead on the Palestinian side in just over a week is already higher than during the Gaza war in 2014, when 2,250 people died in the coastal strip within 50 days. At that time, 66 Israeli soldiers and five civilians were also killed.

A Palestinian girl who was wounded in an Israeli strike that killed 14 family members, being treated at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters

The new conflict is the confrontation with the most deaths since Hamas violently took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met for the first time with representatives of the relatives of the hostages taken over a week ago by Hamas, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

The Palestinian militant organisation abducted more than 150 people in the attack.

The relatives of the hostages have been criticising Israel’s government. They accuse the leadership of abandoning the prisoners.

Since Hamas’ attacks on Israel and the Israeli army’s counter-attacks on Gaza, there have been regular incidents along the border between Israel and Lebanon in recent days, fuelling concerns of further escalation.

The Hezbollah militia, which is trained and financed by Iran, is considered much more powerful than Hamas.

Several towns in northern Israel were again put on alert on Sunday after rockets were fired from Lebanon, the IDF said.

The Israeli army said it attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon again on Sunday evening. The military did not provide further details, including whether there were other attacks from Lebanon.

Violence on Israel’s northern border is already escalating. Here, a shell from Israeli artillery explodes over a house in al-Bustan, a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon. Photo: AP

Hezbollah and the military wing of Hamas, the al-Qassam Brigades, both claimed to have fired rockets in retaliation for Israel’s bombing of Gaza.

Sources close to Hezbollah said that the renewed rocket fire from Lebanon into Israel was “a warning … It does not mean that Hezbollah has entered the conflict.”

Israel also has no interest in widening the current conflict, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday.

“If Hezbollah opts for war, they will pay a very high price,” he warned. “But if they restrain themselves, we will respect that and keep the situation as it is.”

The US administration has made clear that the civilian population needs to be protected in any Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, US President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Sullivan stressed that the US hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza “are the highest possible priority” for Biden. While there were 15 US citizens unaccounted for, he was unable to confirm the precise number of hostages being held.

Netanyahu and Biden have agreed to reopen water supplies in southern Gaza. The decision will contribute to the movement of civilians from the north of the coastal strip to the south, Israel’s Energy Minister Israel Katz wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

Israel’s army could thus intensify the destruction of Hamas infrastructure in the north of the Gaza Strip, he wrote.

Eyewitnesses reported in the evening that the water supply in the coastal strip had been restored. Many residents came to public water stations to fill canisters and bottles.

Additional reporting by Reuters