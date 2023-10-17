The UN Security Council rejected a Russian resolution Monday night that condemned violence and terrorism against civilians but made no mention of Hamas, whose surprise attack that killed 1,300 Israelis was the worst Jewish massacre since the World War II Nazi Holocaust.

Only four countries joined Russia in voting for the resolution – China, United Arab Emirates, Mozambique and Gabon. Four countries voted against it – the United States, Britain, France and Japan.

The other six countries abstained. For a resolution to be adopted it needs a minimum of nine “yes” votes in the 15-member council.

The UN’s most powerful body, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, has failed to respond to Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel that killed some 1,300 people and to Israel’s retaliatory air strikes that have killed 2,750 and its order to Gazans in the north to head south to avoid an expected ground war.

Britain’s UN ambassador, Barbara Woodward, said it would be “unconscionable for this council to ignore the largest terror attack in Israel’s history”.