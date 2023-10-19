Israel says it will not prevent aid entering Gaza from Egypt

Israel will not stop aid entering Gaza from Egypt but supplies will not be allowed to reach Palestinian group Hamas, the government said on Wednesday, after talks with US President Joe Biden who called for easing a humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

Egypt, the only state apart from Israel to share a border with the Gaza Strip, has been stockpiling aid on its side of the border, but trucks have been unable to cross amid Israel’s heavy airstrikes in its war with Hamas.

After Hamas launched a devastating attack on Israeli territory on October 7, Israel said it was imposing a “total blockade” on the narrow strip of land that is home to 2.3 million people, cutting electricity supplies and halting flows of food and fuel.

The UN has warned about a “humanitarian catastrophe”.

Volunteers from humanitarian aid organisations pray outside Rafah border gate in Egypt on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Israel will not prevent humanitarian assistance from Egypt as long as it is only food, water and medicine for the civilian population located in the southern Gaza Strip or [those] evacuating to there, and as long as these supplies do not reach Hamas,” the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.