Sunak stressed the need to provide aid to Gazans. “Palestinians are victims of what Hamas has done. It’s important that we continue to provide humanitarian access.”

“We will stand with you in solidarity with your people and your right to defend yourself, to bring security back to your country, to your people, to ensure the safe return of the hostages that have been taken,” Sunak said in a televised part of the men’s meeting. Britons are among the dead and missing.

Sunak said the UK stood in solidarity with Israel, while also telling Israeli President Isaac Herzog it is important to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, amid Israel’s retaliatory strikes.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak landed in Tel Aviv hours after US President Joe Biden left, carrying similar messages of support and condolences for Israelis following the deadly Hamas attack on October 7.

Israel had “suffered an unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism and I want you to know that the United Kingdom and I stand with you”, Sunak told Israeli reporters when he arrived in the country.

Herzog and Sunak emphasised the need to avoid the violence escalating.

05:14 Hundreds killed in Gaza hospital blast, Israel and Hamas trade blame Hundreds killed in Gaza hospital blast, Israel and Hamas trade blame

“They agreed to continue working together to that end,” Sunak’s office said in a statement.

Sunak, who also met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, agreed to continue working to secure the release of British nationals taken hostage in the conflict, the statement added.

Netanyahu said the shock Hamas attack on Israel aimed to prevent the expansion of peaceful relations in the Middle East, and asked Britain to keep supporting the Gaza counter-offensive.

“We were on the cusp of expanding that peace, and destroying that move was one of the reasons why this action was taken,” Netanyahu told Sunak in Jerusalem.

“This is our darkest hour,” he added. “That means that this is a long war, and we’ll need your continuous support.”

A Palestinian man holds the body of his young relative, killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, during his funeral on Thursday. Photo: AP

Inside Gaza there was no let-up of the punishing Israeli bombardment that health officials say has so far killed nearly 3,500 people and wounded more than 12,000.

In Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, an area of shops was reduced to rubble as far as the eye could see, with a pink cot overturned on the ground, windows blown off a clothing store and damaged vehicles.

Rafat Al-Nakhala, who sought shelter in there after obeying Israel’s order for civilians to flee Gaza City in the north of the enclave, said nowhere was safe.

“I’m over 70 years old, I’ve lived through several wars, it’s never been like this, it has never been this brutal, no religion and no conscience. Thank God. We only have hope in God, not in any Arab or Muslim country or anyone in the world, except for God.”

Israeli soldiers near the Gaza border on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Footage obtained by Reuters from the Jabaliya refugee camp in the north showed residents digging with their bare hands inside a damaged building to free a small boy and girl trapped under masonry.

The body of a man was hauled out of the ruins on a stretcher as residents tried to light up the site with torches on their mobile phones.

The United Nations says around half of Gazans have been made homeless, still trapped inside the enclave, one of the most densely populated places on earth.

The plight of Gaza civilians has enraged the Middle East, making it more difficult for Biden and other Western leaders to rally Arab allies to prevent the war from spreading.

An explosion at a hospital in Gaza on the eve of Biden’s visit scuppered his plans to meet Arab leaders, who called off a summit with him. Palestinians blamed the explosion on an Israeli air strike and said it killed nearly 500 people. Israel said it was caused by a failed rocket launch by Palestinian fighters.

Angry demonstrations erupted in cities throughout the region. Biden said US evidence supported the Israeli account of the hospital explosion.

Instead of meeting in person, Biden spoke to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi by phone from Air Force One on his flight back to Washington.

Egypt has long said its crossing to Gaza - the only one not controlled by Israel - is open on its side but aid cannot get through due to Israeli bombardment of the Gaza side.

Cairo has also rejected any suggestion that it open the border to allow a mass exodus of Gazans to flee to safety.

Jewish protesters in Washington on Wednesday called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Photo: Kyodo

The US has agreed a deal with Egypt and Israel to allow aid through the crossing, possibly from Friday.

Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told CNN that Israel had agreed to allow aid to Gaza via Egypt “in principle” but “we don’t want to see Hamas stealing aid that’s directed towards the civilian population. It’s a real problem”.

Washington has pushed, so far with no luck, to open the crossing to let the small number of Gazans with foreign passports leave, including a few hundred Palestinian Americans.