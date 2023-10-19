Egypt and Jordan were the first Arab states to normalise relations with Israel, in 1979 and 1994 respectively, and have since been key mediators between Israeli and Palestinian officials.

In separate statements issued later, the Egyptian presidency and Jordan’s royal court said the two leaders “affirmed their unified position rejecting the policy of collective punishment in the siege, starvation or displacement” of Palestinians.

Ahead of the meeting, the Jordanian royal court said Sisi and King Abdullah would “discuss means to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza”, a day after Jordan snubbed Biden by cancelling a four-way summit with Sisi and Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II condemned the “collective punishment” of Palestinians in Gaza as they met in Cairo for talks on the Israel-Gaza war.

Israel has been carrying out air and artillery strikes on Gaza since Hamas gunmen unleashed a massive attack on communities in southern Israel on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed more than 1,400 people, mainly civilians.

The Hamas-controlled health ministry says the Israeli strikes have killed over 3,500 people in the besieged Palestinian enclave, also mostly civilians.

A siege imposed by Israel has deprived the territory’s 2.4 million people of food, water, electricity and fuel as the United Nations warns of an increasingly dire humanitarian situation.

Sisi and King Abdullah warned of regional spillover.

“If the war does not stop”, it would threaten “to plunge the entire region into catastrophe”, according to the Jordanian statement.

The pair had been due to hold talks with US President Joe Biden and Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in Jordan this week, but Jordan cancelled the meeting after a deadly strike on a Gaza hospital.

Their meeting comes on the same day that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected in Cairo.

A damaged house in Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel on Thursday, following the deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip on October 7. Photo: Reuters

In a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in Cairo on Thursday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri discussed “the priority of delivering humanitarian and emergency aid to the people of Gaza”, according to the foreign ministry.

Sisi also discussed “the situation in Gaza” with US Central Command chief Michael Kurilla, his office said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip on Thursday desperately awaited the arrival of aid trucks promised under a deal US President Joe Biden struck with Egypt and Israel on Wednesday, as Israel struck more Hamas targets.

Entire city blocks in Gaza have been levelled, water, food and power have been cut off, and over one million people have been displaced.

A girl stands in a UN tent in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday. Photo: AFP

“The pace of death, of suffering, of destruction … cannot be exaggerated,” the top UN humanitarian official Martin Griffiths said about the crowded territory, home to 2.4 million people.

There are fears of worse to come if Israel launches its anticipated ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas and rescuing Israeli and foreign hostages, whose known number Israel on Thursday revised up to 203.

Biden, on a flying visit to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet on Wednesday, reiterated strong US support for the long-time ally but also stressed the need to address the plight of Palestinian civilians.

He said he had agreed a deal for an initial 20 trucks carrying relief goods to cross the closed Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza, with the first deliveries expected Friday at the earliest.

More than 100 trucks carrying aid goods have been queued for days on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing, the only entry or exit point to Gaza not controlled by Israel.

Tents for some of the Palestinians seeking refuge, in the southern Gaza Strip. Over one million people in Gaza have been displaced. Photo: AFP

Cairo has so far kept it closed, pointing to repeated Israeli strikes near the crossing and voicing fears that Israel may be hoping to permanently drive Palestinians out and into Egypt’s Sinai desert.

On the Gaza side, scores of people were again waiting, desperate to flee, but careful to keep a distance of about 100 metres (300 feet) in case of new Israeli bombardment.

“We’re ready with our bags,” said one man, 40, who gave his name as Mohammed and said he works for a European institution.

He said he had been waiting “for three days with my family, in a house 10 minutes away from the crossing” but had received no information so far.

Majed, 43, who said he works with a German organisation, said he “came on my own this morning and, in case the crossing opens, I’d get my wife and children – they’re ready”.

Palestinians in Gaza try to salvage what they can of their belongings from the rubble of a destroyed building on Thursday. Photo: AP

Biden, due to address the US about the Gaza and Ukraine conflicts, announced the aid truck deal after “blunt” talks in Israel and a phone call with the Egyptian president.

Israel consented to the deal while pressing on with its military campaign.

Its army reported Thursday that it had destroyed hundreds more Hamas targets, including missile launch site and tunnels, and that “more than 10 terrorists were eliminated”.

Biden, the first American president to visit Israel during war time, strongly backed Israel but warned it not to overreact.

The Arab world has been united in anger and condemnation of Israel since a deadly strike hit a Gaza hospital compound on Tuesday. Both sides in the war have traded blame for the bloody carnage.

A senior European intelligence source said he believed a maximum of 50 people were killed. Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus has also disputed Hamas’s figure of 471 dead.

Hamas has dismissed Israel’s position, saying its “outrageous lies do not deceive anyone”.

It also slammed the United States, accusing it of being complicit in the ongoing strikes on Gaza.