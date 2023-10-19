The US and UK had already warned citizens against travel to Lebanon but on Thursday the US recommended “that citizens in Lebanon make appropriate arrangements to leave the country; commercial options currently remain available”, an embassy statement said.

Tel Aviv’s retaliatory air strikes on Gaza have killed at least 3,500 people, also mostly civilians, according to officials in the Hamas-run enclave.

Hezbollah – an Islamist political and militant group with close links to Iran – and allied Palestinian factions have been trading daily cross-border fire with Israel after Hamas launched a massive October 7 assault on southern Israel from Gaza, killing more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

The US and British embassies in Beirut on Thursday advised citizens to leave Lebanon while flights “remain available” as border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah intensify over Israel’s war with Hamas.

A similar warning was issued by the British embassy which said: “If you are currently in Lebanon, we encourage you to leave now while commercial options remain available.”

“British nationals should exercise caution and avoid areas where demonstrations may be held,” it added.

03:30 Asia’s Muslim-majority countries rally in support of Palestinians as Middle East conflict mounts Asia’s Muslim-majority countries rally in support of Palestinians as Middle East conflict mounts

Rami Mortada, Lebanon’s ambassador to the UK, said the Israeli-Hamas conflict is “out of everybody’s hands” and has the “potential to spill into a regional conflict”, telling Times Radio that “if the situation in Gaza worsens, it would be very difficult to contain the conflict in its original theatre of operation”.

Germany has also called on its citizens to leave Lebanon.

On Tuesday, the US State Department raised its travel advisory for Lebanon from level three to four, the highest level available.

It authorised non-essential embassy personnel and their families to leave their embassy citing the unpredictable security situation due to the Israel-Gaza war.

Many Arab and Western countries have already encouraged their nationals to avoid travel to Lebanon or leave, with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday urging its citizens to leave “immediately” and Kuwait also warning against travelling to Lebanon.

France, Canada and Australia have also warned against travel there, while Spain has advised against non-essential travel.

Cross-border tensions have killed at least 21 people in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally, mostly combatants but also three civilians, including a Reuters journalist.

At least three people have been killed on the Israeli side.

Since Tuesday, like in many Arab capitals, demonstrators have taken to the streets of Beirut and its suburbs, including near the American and French embassies, to protest against a deadly strike on a Gaza hospital.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces killed seven Palestinians on Thursday in multiple incidents across the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the death toll mounts in the territory while war rages in Gaza.

Bodies of Palestinians killed during an Israeli army raid on a West Bank refugee camp, in a morgue on Thursday. Photo: AP

At least 73 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers since the Gaza conflict erupted on October 7, according to the ministry.

The latest fatalities were four people killed during an “attack by the occupation (Israel)” on Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the ministry said.

Health officials earlier Thursday announced another Palestinian, a 16-year-old boy, was killed by Israeli forces in the camp.

In separate incidents, the Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces shot dead a 17-year-old in Dheisheh refugee camp, near Bethlehem, and a 32-year-old in Budrus to the west of Ramallah.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the Nur Shams fatalities when contacted by AFP.

Troops were “continuing to operate in the camp to thwart terror activity”, an army statement said.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and its forces regularly carry out incursions into Palestinian communities.