US bases in Syria and Iraq targeted by drone attacks as destroyer stops missiles from Yemen
- US troops attacked in Iraq and Syria, and on alert for more strikes after US warship in Red Sea intercepts missiles launched by Houthi rebels
- Fears grow that the United States will be pulled into wider war in the Middle East as Israel prepares to invade Gaza to destroy Hamas
The United States is seeing stepped-up drone attacks in Iraq and Syria, the Pentagon said on Thursday, while an American destroyer in the Red Sea intercepted cruise missiles and drones fired toward Israel by Houthi rebels in Yemen.
The uptick in activity, which targeted US bases in Syria and Iraq, has resulted in minor injuries but prompted fresh concerns that Israel’s war with Hamas may spark a bigger conflict and pull in the US.
The Pentagon is also sending more forces to the region, including fighter jets.
“You have to look at these individually – we’re taking them seriously and responding appropriately,” Brigadier General Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters Thursday. “Our focus is on deterring a broader regional conflict, and right now this conflict is contained between Israel and Hamas.”
The US base at Al Tanf, Syria, was targeted by two drones on Wednesday, Ryder said. The same day, US forces defended against two drones in western Iraq and a third in the country’s north.
Separately, the destroyer USS Carney intercepted three cruise missiles and several drones launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen, Ryder said. He said the missiles were headed north over the Red Sea – and in the direction of Israel – but the US was “still assessing” the target.
Ryder said early warning systems at the Al Asad airbase in Iraq sounded the alarm about a pending attack that never took place but prompted people to take shelter. A civilian contractor suffered a heart attack and died during the event, Ryder said.
“These small-scale attacks are concerning and dangerous,” Ryder said.
The US has been streaming more military gear and troops toward the region in the days since Hamas – designated a terrorist group by the US and the European Union – punched through Israeli defences and killed some 1,400 people.
Israel responded with air strikes that have killed more than double that number and is threatening a major ground invasion into the Gaza Strip.
US officials say the Pentagon’s moves – which have included dispatching two aircraft carrier groups, an amphibious assault group and fighter jets – are aimed at keeping Iran and Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon from joining the conflict. The US has also put 2,000 troops on alert for a possible deployment.
One concern is that Israel’s missile defences could be overwhelmed by rocket attacks from Lebanon. The US is sending more interceptors for Israel’s Iron Dome rocket defense system, Ryder said.
The carrier groups may have Aegis ballistic-missile defense capabilities that could also be called upon.