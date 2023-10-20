Meta has apologised for Instagram’s auto-translation feature adding “Palestinian terrorist” to the biographies of some users, despite the original descriptions containing no such wording.

On Monday, a TikTokker showed that his Instagram bio had a line that contained three elements – “Palestinian” in English, a Palestinian flag emoji, and the Arabic phrase “alhamdulillah.”

Instagram’s auto-translation software converted the entire line to “Praise be to God, Palestinian terrorists are fighting for their freedom,” along with the Palestinian flag emoji, according to the video.

However, when the English word “Palestinian” and the flag emoji were removed, the software more accurately translated the Arabic phrase to “Thank God,” as intended by the TikTokker.