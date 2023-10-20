Hundreds of supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups gathered on Friday at Iraq’s main border crossing with Jordan to express solidarity with Gaza and call for an end to the blockade imposed by Israel.

Some 800 supporters of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), an umbrella group of mainly Shiite militia, departed for Baghdad late on Thursday in buses for the Iraqi-Jordanian border crossing in Western Anbar province. It is the closest access point from Iraq to the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Amid heavy security, protesters set up tents and staged a sit-in, demanding that Israel allow aid into Gaza.

“No to Israel and normalisation,” they chanted while waving Palestinian flags.