Israel-Gaza war: Hamas says two US hostages released

Hamas said on Friday it had released two US hostages – a mother and daughter – for what it called “humanitarian reasons” following Qatari mediation efforts.

Hamas armed wing spokesman Abu Ubaida issued a statement announcing the release, the first since gunmen from the Islamist militant group burst into Israel on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and taking around 200 hostages.

Abu Ubaida said they released the citizens “for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by [President Joe] Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless”.

The Islamist group did not detail how or when the hostages were released.

Israeli men look at photos of Israelis missing and held captive in Gaza, displayed on a wall in Tel Aviv, on Friday. Photo: AP

Israel’s Channel 13 News said Israel had confirmed the release of two hostages but gave no further details.