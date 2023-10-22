Israel to step up Gaza strikes, warns civilians to keep moving south

Israel is to step up its punishing strikes in Gaza to increase pressure on Hamas, a military spokesman said on Saturday as top officers warned troops to be ready to enter the besieged Palestinian territory.

Since shock Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, which left 1,400 dead, Israel has launched devastating air and ground bombardments of Gaza. The Hamas authorities say 4,385 people have died.

Israel has massed tens of thousands of troops and hundreds of tanks along the Gaza border for a widely anticipated ground invasion.

“We have to enter the next phase of the war in the best conditions, not according to what anyone tells us,” military spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari told a press conference.

A formation of Israeli tanks is positioned near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

“From today, we are increasing the strikes and minimising the danger.