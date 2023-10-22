Casualties on Israel-Lebanon border as army trades fire with Hezbollah

Casualties were reported along the Israel-Lebanon border Saturday as the army traded fire with the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah amid fears of a new front opening as Israel battles Hamas.

In south Lebanon, Hezbollah said four of its fighters were killed. Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad said one of its fighters was also killed.

In northern Israel, a strike in the Margaliot area of the border wounded two Thai farm workers, Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical service said.

One was wounded in the chest and the other sustained a limb injury, the service said of the workers, who are among the 30,000 Thai labourers in Israel.

Thai worker recount frantic escape after Palestinian Hamas militant attack in Israel

Israel’s army said Hezbollah anti-tank fire towards the village of Baram had wounded three of its soldiers, one of them seriously.