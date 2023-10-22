The US will send a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and additional Patriot air defence missile system battalions to the Middle East, the Pentagon said on Saturday, in response to recent attacks on US troops in the region.

The United States has sent a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East in recent weeks, including two aircraft carriers, their support ships and about 2,000 Marines.

Washington is on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups as regional tensions soar during the Israel-Gaza war.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the moves to increase its air defence systems were in response to “recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces across the Middle East.” Photo: AFP

“Following detailed discussions with President [Joe] Biden on recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces across the Middle East Region, today I directed a series of additional steps to further strengthen the Department of Defense posture in the region,” Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.