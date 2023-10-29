Billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday said that his Starlink satellite service would support internet access for “internationally recognised aid organisations in Gaza”, which have faced a telecommunications blackout since Friday.

Starlink is a network of satellites in low Earth orbit that can provide internet to remote locations, or areas that have had normal communications infrastructure disabled.

Musk, who owns Starlink operator SpaceX, was responding to a post by US Democrat congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in which she called the communications blackout in Gaza “unacceptable”.

“Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognised aid organisations in Gaza,” Musk wrote on X, formerly Twitter, which he also owns.

Head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “We could really benefit from Starlink to try getting in touch with our staff and health facilities in Gaza. How can we make it happen?”