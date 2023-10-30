US urges Israel to protect civilians, increase aid to Gaza

The United States on Sunday pressed Israel to protect civilians in Gaza and pushed for an immediate increase in humanitarian aid, amid a growing outcry over the human costs of Israel’s three-week bombardment of the enclave.

US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call that Israel has a right to defend itself and should do so in a way that is consistent with international law on protecting civilians, the White House said.

Biden and Netanyahu discussed efforts to protect the more than 200 hostages seized by Palestinian Hamas militants in a surprise attack on Israel on October 7 that killed 1,400 people.

The White House said Biden also “underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza”, as supplies dwindle in the besieged coastal enclave.

With the death toll in the Gaza Strip in the thousands and climbing, Biden’s administration has been under increasing pressure to make clear that its steadfast support of Israel does not translate into a blanket endorsement of all that its ally is doing in the impoverished enclave.