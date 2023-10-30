Israeli tanks reach Gaza City fringes as concern grows for hospitals

Concern has surged about the widening humanitarian disaster, with fears centred on Gaza hospitals inside Israeli-mandated evacuation zones where doctors warn that many patients cannot be moved.

The Israeli land forces are supported by heavy fire from fighter jets, drones and artillery that the army said had struck more than 600 targets within 24 hours, up sharply from 450 a day earlier.

Dozens of Israeli tanks rolled into the fringes of Gaza City, eyewitnesses said, after a night of heavy clashes in nearby areas where the army said it had killed dozens of “terrorists” and Hamas also reported fierce fighting.

Israel’s intensifying land and air campaign since Hamas’ October 7 attacks has heightened fears for the 2.3 million civilians trapped inside besieged Gaza, where the Hamas-ruled health ministry says at least 8,306 have died, including over 3,400 minors.

Ground battles raged inside the northern Gaza Strip on Monday and Israeli tanks were seen on the outskirts of its largest city in the war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The army said troops overnight “killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels and attempted to attack” while an aircraft struck a building “with over 20 Hamas terrorist operatives inside”.

Columns of Israeli tanks and armoured bulldozers were seen churning through the sand, and Israeli snipers took positions inside emptied residential buildings, in footage released by the army.

Israeli tanks were later spotted on the edges of Gaza City, usually the most densely populated urban area but now emptied of many residents following repeated Israeli evacuation orders.

A witness said the Israeli tanks blocked the strip’s major north-south road and had been “firing at any vehicle that tries to go along it”.

When asked whether forces had positioned on the road, Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said “we expanded our operations”, but would not comment on specific deployments.

He again urged Palestinian civilians to go “to a safer area” in the south, where many families now live in cars, tents or in the open.

It is now more than three weeks since Hamas gunmen launched a wave of bloody cross-border raids against homes, communities, farms and security posts in Israel that shocked and infuriated the nation.

An estimated 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed and 239 people were taken hostage, according to the latest Israeli tallies.

Israeli tanks and bulldozers in the north of the Gaza Strip on Monday. Photo: AFP

Israel has vowed to free the hostages, track down those responsible and “eradicate” Hamas, the Islamist movement that has governed Gaza since 2007.

After weeks of ferocious air strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a new “stage” in a “long and difficult” war.

Israel has for weeks warned Palestinians civilians to flee the northern half of the Gaza Strip, while also cutting off normal supplies of water, food, fuel and other essentials to the long-blockaded territory.

According to the United Nations, all 10 hospitals in northern Gaza have received evacuation orders, despite sheltering thousands of patients and about 117,000 of the displaced.

Among those being treated are intensive care patients, infants and elderly people on life support systems.

The head of the World Health Organization said calls to evacuate Al-Quds hospital in Gaza City were “deeply concerning”.

Palestinians leaving their homes following the Israeli bombardment of Gaza City. Photo: AP

“We reiterate – it’s impossible to evacuate hospitals full of patients without endangering their lives,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X.

Strikes hit within 50 metres of Al-Quds Hospital after it received two calls from Israeli authorities on Sunday ordering it to evacuate, the Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service said. Some windows were blown out, and rooms were covered in debris. It said 14,000 people were sheltering there.

Tens of thousands of civilians were also sheltering in Al-Shifa Hospital, the territory’s largest. Israel accuses Hamas of having a secret command post beneath the hospital but has not provided much evidence. Hamas denies the allegations.

About 20,000 people were sheltering at Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, emergency director Dr Mohammed Qandeel said.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned the situation was getting “more desperate by the hour” and warned against the “collective punishment” of Palestinians.

US President Joe Biden stressed in a call with Netanyahu that, while Israel has the right to defend itself, it must do so “in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law that prioritises the protection of civilians”.

A woman holding a child covers her face amid dusty air in Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City. Photo: Palestine Red Crescent Society via Reuters

Limited aid has entered Gaza from Egypt under a US-brokered deal, but its volume has fallen far short of the hundreds of trucks a day aid agencies say are needed.

The UN reported that 33 trucks carrying water, food and medical supplies had entered Gaza on Sunday – bringing to 117 the total that have entered through the Rafah crossing since the resumption of aid on October 21. Before the war, hundreds of trucks arrived each day.

Inside Israel, where shocked residents still face daily rocket attacks, much of the focus is on the hostages abducted by Hamas.

In the West Bank, Israel said its warplanes carried out air strikes Monday against militants clashing with its forces in the Jenin refugee camp, the scene of repeated Israeli raids. Hamas said four of its fighters were killed there.

As of Sunday, Israeli forces and settlers have killed 115 Palestinians, including 33 children, in the West Bank, half of them during search-and-arrest operations, the UN said.

Anti-Israel anger has flared across the tense region.

Washington has expressed deep concern about the war spilling over, as Israel’s enemies – in particular Iran-allied “axis of resistance” groups – step up actions across the Middle East.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has warned Israel’s “crimes have crossed the red lines, which may force everyone to take action”.

The Israeli army said Monday it had “struck military infrastructure in Syrian territory” in response to launches “toward Israeli territory”.

Skirmishes have intensified on the Israeli-Lebanese border with Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Additional reporting by Associated Press