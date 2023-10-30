The World Health Organization’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday recalled the pain of his own wartime upbringing in Ethiopia as he pleaded with global leaders to unite for peace.

The WHO has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas for the safe delivery of food, medical supplies and other aid into the Gaza Strip.

Tedros said on X, formerly Twitter, that he was making “a humble plea for ceasefire and peace”.

“As a child trapped in the shadows of war, I intimately knew its smell, sounds and sights. I empathise deeply with those now caught in the middle of conflict, feeling their pain as if it were my own,” he said.