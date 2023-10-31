Hamas releases hostage video; first captive Israeli soldier rescued from Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned as “cruel psychological propaganda” a video released on Monday by Hamas that shows three of the hostages seized by the Islamist movement on October 7.

It said she had since undergone medical checks and was doing well. It did not give details on the circumstances of her release.

The military said the soldier, who it named as Ori Megidish, had been kidnapped by Hamas on October 7.

An Israeli soldier was freed from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip during the military’s ground operation, the military said on Monday.

The video shows three women – identified by Netanyahu as Yelena Trupanob, Danielle Aloni and Rimon Kirsht – sitting side by side against a bare wall, with Aloni addressing an angry message to the prime minister.

Accusing Netanyahu of failing to protect Israeli citizens during the deadly Hamas attack and failing to get them back home, she called for an agreement to secure their release in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

“You were supposed to free all of us. You committed to free us all. But instead we are carrying your political, security, military, diplomatic failure,” she said.

“This is cruel psychological propaganda by Hamas-ISIS,” Netanyahu said in comments released by his office soon after the video was released, likening the Gaza militants to Islamic State.

In a statement, Netanyahu repeated a pledge to make every effort to bring the hostages home.

“Abducted by Hamas, which is committing war crimes, I embrace you. Our hearts are with you and with the other captives. We are doing everything to bring home all the captives and the missing,” he said.

The women’s families were expected to give a news conference on Monday evening.

The short video is the second hostage message to be issued by Hamas, following an earlier clip of 21 year-old Franco- Israeli woman Mia Schem that was released on October 17.

According to Israeli authorities, at least 239 hostages, both Israeli and foreign, were taken captive by Hamas gunmen during the attack, which killed at least 1,400 people.

The presence of the hostages in Gaza has complicated the ground operation in the enclave begun by Israeli forces last week, following an intense campaign of air strikes that Palestinian authorities say has killed more than 8,000 people.

Four hostages have been released so far but efforts to secure additional releases through backchannel efforts coordinated by Qatar appear to have been put on hold following the start of the ground operation.