As war in Gaza rages, Israel’s ambassador wears yellow star at UN

Israel’s United Nations ambassador displayed a yellow star on his chest on Monday as he addressed the Security Council, provocatively pledging to wear the badge until members of the body condemn Hamas “atrocities”.

“Some of you have learned nothing in the past 80 years. Some of you have forgotten why this body was established,” envoy Gilad Erdan said, as he denounced the Security Council for “staying silent” over the unprecedented deadly attacks by Hamas Palestinian militants against Israel on October 7.

The deeply divided 15-member council has not adopted a single resolution on the three-week-long war between Israel and Hamas.

“So, I will remind you. From this day on, each time you look at me you will remember what staying silent in the face of evil means,” the ambassador said.

Members of the UN Security Council listen as Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan speaks on the Israel-Gaza war. Photo: AFP

“Just like my grandparents, and the grandparents of millions of Jews, from now on my team and I will wear yellow stars,” he said, standing up to affix one on the breast of his suit inscribed with the words “Never Again”, in reference to the yellow stars Jews were forced to wear by the Nazis.