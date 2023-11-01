Gaza now a ‘graveyard’ for thousands of children, UN says

The Gaza Strip has become a graveyard for thousands of children, the United Nations said, fearing more may die of dehydration.

Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping at least 240 others, including children, according to Israeli officials.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the strikes have killed 8,525 people, mainly civilians and including more than 3,500 children.

The UN children’s agency Unicef said there was a risk that the number of child deaths directly from bombardment could be eclipsed.

A Palestinian man carries the body of his child who was killed in Israeli strikes. Photo: Reuters

“Our gravest fears about the reported numbers of children killed becoming dozens, then hundreds, and ultimately thousands were realised in just a fortnight,” Unifcef spokesman James Elder said on Tuesday.