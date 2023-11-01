BBC World Service to launch emergency radio service for Gaza

The BBC will start an emergency radio service for the people of Gaza in response to the ongoing conflict in the region, the British broadcaster’s World Service arm said on Wednesday.

The programme will aim to provide those in Gaza with the latest information plus safety advice on where to access shelter, food and water supplies, said the BBC.

“BBC News Arabic are extremely well-placed to offer this vital service for the people of Gaza at a time of greatest need,” BBC World Service Director Liliane Landor said.

Produced in Cairo and London, the Gaza radio service will run one programme from November 3 and begin a second daily broadcast from November 10.